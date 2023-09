FIH President Tayyab Ikram engages with Afghanistan players at Hockey5s Asia Cup





The ongoing men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, which also acts as a qualifier for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024, has a unique feature: the Afghanistan hockey team. Until their participation at the Hockey5s Asia Cup, Afghanistan hadn’t featured in an international hockey event in a long time, despite being a regular feature in Hockey at the Olympic Games in the mid 20th century, where they consistently earned respectable finishes.