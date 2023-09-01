Indian Men's Hockey Team gears up for crucial Semi-Final at Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

India will next playoff against either Japan, Iran or Malaysia in the Semifinal on Saturday





Oman: The Indian Men's Hockey Team booked a spot in the Semi-Finals of the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier on Thursday after recording a thumping win over Japan and Malaysia. India beat Malaysia 7-5 with Gurjot Singh (7', 11', 17', 29' 30') scoring five goals, and Maninder Singh (12'), and Mohammed Raheel (21') getting a goal each against the opponents. Relentless India pushed past Japan with a stunning 35-1 win in their last Elite Group stage game with Maninder Singh (1', 3' 5, 6', 9', 15', 20', 24', 25', 29'), Mohammed Raheel (3', 4', 11', 12', 17', 26, 26'), Pawan Rajbhar (2', 6', 10', 13', 23'), Gurjot Singh (12', 20', 21', 27', 30'), Sukhvinder (4', 8', 16', 22'), Captain Mandeep Mor (18', 23', 29'), and Jugraj Singh (15') scoring goals in the match.



