Malaysia to face Iran or Japan for semis spot in Hockey 5s Asia Cup

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia and India (in blue) in action during Thursday's Hockey 5s Asia Cup match in Salalah, Oman. - Pic courtesy of AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey 5s team played one of their best matches in the Asia Cup elite group to hold Pakistan 5-5 but still ended up third in Salalah, Oman, on Thursday.