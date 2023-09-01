Relentless India beat Japan 35-1 in high-scoring encounter, beat Malaysia 7-5 in first game of the day

Oman: The Indian Men's Hockey Team scripted stunning 7-5 and 35-1 wins over Malaysia, and Japan respectively at the Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Salalah, Oman, on Thursday. In the second game of the night against Japan, Maninder Singh (1', 3' 5, 6', 9', 15', 20', 24', 25', 29'), Mohammed Raheel (3', 4', 11', 12', 17', 26, 26'), Pawan Rajbhar (2', 6', 10', 13', 23'), Gurjot Singh (12', 20', 21', 27', 30'), Sukhvinder (4', 8', 16', 22'), Captain Mandeep Mor (18', 23', 29'), and Jugraj Singh (15') were on target for India. For Japan, Masataka Kobori (29') scored the sole goal in the match.



