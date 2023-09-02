NCAA Division 1 results - 2 September









Field Hockey Earns Shutout Win At Penn







PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The North Carolina field hockey team earned a shutout win Friday in its first road game of the season, beating the host Penn Quakers 4-0 at Ellen Vagelos Field. Freshman Charly Bruder's first career goal was the gamewinner and she added another in the third quarter as the Tar Heels improved to 2-1 on the year.











No. 3 Maryland field hockey suffers first loss of the season to No. 20 Duke, 2-1



Holliday Woodard





Maryland field hockey prepares to defend a penalty corner during 6-1 win over New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback)



Maryland, with just over one minute left in its opening game of the Big Ten/ACC Cup, crowded the goal as it set up to defend a penalty corner. Duke’s insert created a shot from the outside right that was saved by a diving Paige Kieft. But her deflection was quickly rebounded and fired back and into the net.











Bears Stun No. 5 Penn State In Double Overtime



Cal Gets Win Over Top-5 Team For The First Time Since 2007





The Bears celebrate their upset win over No. 5 Penn State Friday evening at Underhill Field.



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team got its first win over a team ranked in the top 5 since 2007 with a thrilling 3-2 win in double overtime over No. 5 Penn State on Friday evening at Underhill Field. Daniella Rhodes scored the game-winner for the Golden Bears, her 57th career goal.











Field Hockey Falls 2-1 in Overtime to American







RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Richmond Field Hockey team fell 2-1 Friday in overtime to American University at Crenshaw Field.











Preece Overtime Goal Sends Field Hockey Past Maine, 3-2







ORONO, Maine - Sophomore Amalia Preece scored off a breakaway in overtime to lead the Boston University field hockey team to thrilling 3-2 victory over Maine on Friday afternoon at the Maine Field Hockey Complex.











No. 16 Field Hockey Claims Shootout Win at No. 15 UConn



Scarlet Knights improve to 4-0 with first ranked win of the season







STORRS, Conn. - No. 16 Rutgers field hockey kept its unbeaten streak going with another road win to start the year. The Scarlet Knights downed No. 15 UConn, 2-1, following overtime and a penalty shootout, to improve to 4-0 on the season.











Field Hockey Downed 1-0 at Kent State







KENT, Ohio—Michigan State's field hockey team (1-2) dropped its second consecutive game after Kent State found the back of the cage after 50 minutes of scoreless action for a 1-0 win.











Field Hockey Falls 3-2 in Season Opener at James Madison



Lions battle with two late goals but come up short







HARRISONBURG, Va. — Columbia field hockey dropped its season opener to James Madison, 3-2, on Friday at JMU Field Hockey Complex.











Bulldogs fall to Providence, 1-0







PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The Bryant University field hockey fell to Providence College, 1-0, on Friday afternoon at Lennon Family Field.











Field Hockey Falls At La Salle 4-2



Late Goals Key Explorers Past Lancers







PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Longwood field hockey erased an early lead, but two fourth quarter goals doomed the Lancers (1-2) at La Salle on Friday afternoon.



