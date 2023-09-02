Murugappa Gold Cup Semifinals: Railways start favourites against PNB, Indian Army-Karnataka match promises a thriller

Railways has the wherewithal in all departments. It has efficient forwards in Gursahibjit Singh and Yuvraj Walmiki, now a national selector, a good midfield in Seshe Gowda and Atuldeep and backed up by a defence manned by penalty corner specialist Pratap Lakra.



K. Keerthivasan





Sumeet Pal Singh of the Indian Army celebrates after scoring a goal against Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu



Gleaning the performance from the group (A and B) matches, one might come to the conclusion that Indian Railways would be the team to beat when the semifinals of the 94th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament begin here on Saturday.



