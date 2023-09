Savita Punia-led Indian team looks to guard against complacency at Asian Games

At the Asian Games, India is grouped with South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong and opens its campaign against Singapore on September 27.



Ashwin Achal





Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia during the felicitation function before Asian Games by Hockey India in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/THE HINDU



The Indian women’s hockey team’s first and only gold medal at the Asian Games came in 1982.