‘All the players deserve credit for this success,’ says Navjot Kaur on India winning inaugural Women’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team qualified for Women’s 5s World Cup 2024 after finishing at the top in the Elite group







New Delhi: Navjot Kaur on Friday said that all of the players deserve credit for India’s historic victory at the inaugural Women's Hockey 5s Asia Cup, where they defeated Thailand 7-2 in the Final to lift the elusive trophy and, as a result, qualified for the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s World Cup Oman 2024.