Secondary riches

Ijaz Chaudhry





Two Pakistani players marking an Indian during the 1973 World Cup semi-final



By winning the inaugural hockey World Cup in 1971, Pakistan had completed the Grand Slam of hockey, having already taken gold in field hockey at the 1968 Olympics and the 1970 Asian Games. Then, at the 1972 Olympics, Pakistan reached the final, where they lost to host West Germany 0-1. But they lost something more.