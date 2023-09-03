Murugappa Gold Cup: Hockey Karnataka beats Indian Army in sudden death, to meet Indian Railways in final

The victory ensured that Hockey Karnataka made its maiden final against Indian Railways, which shut out Punjab National Bank 3-2 in another last-four clash.
K. Keerthivasan
| Photo Credit: M. Vedhan
It’s ironic that Sumeet Pal Singh, one of the best strikers of the 94th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament, missed a shot in sudden death, allowing Hockey Karnataka to win the semifinals 4-3 on Saturday.