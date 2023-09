‘Real ambition’: Scots face tricky road back to 2025 EuroHockey

By Nigel Duncan





Scotland must face matches to secure EuroHockey A status PIC: Worldsportpics



Goalkeeper Lucia Caruso made two brilliant saves in the first quarter of Scotland’s clash with Italy in Pool C of the European Championships, A Division, which ultimately cost the Tartan Hearts an automatic place among the elite of European hockey in two years time.