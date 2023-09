'Unwavering dedication,' PM Modi praises Indian Men's Hockey team for Hockey5s Asia Cup win

Indian Men's Hockey team wins the Hockey5s Asia Cup in a thrilling final against Pakistan. PM Modi congratulates the team. India emerged victorious with a final score of 4-4 (2-0 in the Shoot-Out) to secure the championship.





PM Modi praises Indian Men's Hockey Team for Hockey5s Asia Cup win. (Photo: PM Modi/X)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their triumphant performance in the Hockey5s Asia Cup.