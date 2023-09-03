India won Men's Asian Hockey5s Qualifiers 2023

By Tariq Ali



Indian men's hockey team also won the gold medal as women's hockey team won the gold medal in the 1st Men's Asian Hockey5s Qualifiers 2023 at Sultan Qaboos Youth Sports Complex, Salalah, Oman from 29 August to 2 September, 2023.









India defeated her arch rival Pakistan in the final by two goals to nil in the shootout, while the full time scores were 4-4.



The host Oman defeated Malaysia by 5-4 for the bronze medal.



Eleven teams participated in the event divided into two pools according to their rankings:

Challenger Pool: Iran, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Afghanistan

Elite Pool: India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, the host Oman and Japan



The Final Standing:

1 India 2 Pakistan 3 Oman 4 Malaysia 5 Bangladesh 6 Iran 7 Kazakhstan 8 Japan 9 Indonesia 10 Hong Kong 11 Afghanistan



India, Pakistan and Oman, the top three teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024, Muscat Oman. Oman as the host of the world cup event already qualified, therefore, Malaysia also qualified for the world cup.



The Highest teams' Scores of the match

Challenger Pool:

19-3 Kazakhstan v Afghanistan

15-2 Indonesia v Afghanistan

14-2 Indonesia v Afghanistan

12-2 Iran v Afghanistan

12-5 Indonesia v Hong Kong

12-5 Hong Kong v Afghanistan

12-7 Hong Kong v Afghanistan

12-8 Iran v Kazakhstan

11-4 Kazakhstan v Hong Kong

10-1 Iran v Japan



Elite Pool:

35-1 India v Japan

26-1 Pakistan v Japan

18-2 Malaysia v Japan

15-1 India v Bangladesh

15-6 Pakistan v Bangladesh

14-4 Oman v Japan

12-2 India v Oman

10-3 Bangladesh v Japan

10-4 Malaysia v Oman

10-4 India v Malaysia

10-5 Malaysia v Bangladesh



Highest individual Scores of the match

Challenger Pool:

7 goals - Aman Yelubayev, Kazakhstan v Afghanistan

7 goals - Mohammadali Salehipour, Iran v Kazakhstan

7 goals - Fathur Mochamad, Indonesia v Afghanistan

6 goals - Chi Him lu Felix, Hong Kong v Afghanistan

6 goals - Prastyo Alfandy, Indonesia v Afghanistan

5 goals - Fathur Mochamad, Indonesia v Hong Kong

5 goals - Chi Him lu Felix, Hong Kong v Afghanistan

5 goals - Duisengazy Agymtay, Kazakhstan v Japan



Elite Pool:

10 goals - Maninder Singh, India v Japan

8 goals - Abdul Rana, Pakistan v Japan

7 goals - Mohammed Raheel, India v Japan

6 goals - Anuar Akhimullah, Malaysia v Japan

5 goals - Liaqat Arshad, Pakistan v Japan

5 goals - Pawan Rajbhar, India v Japan

5 goals - Gurjot Singh, India v Japan

5 goals - Abdul Rana, Pakistan v Oman

5 goals - Abdul Rana, Pakistan v Oman

5 goals - Gurjot Singh, India v Malaysia



Top Scorers of the event

Challenger Pool:

18 goals - Duisengazy Agymtay, Kazakhstan

17 goals - Fathur Mochamad, Indonesia

16 goals - Chi Him lu Felix, Hong Kong

15 goals - Mohammadali Salehipour, Iran



Elite Pool:

22 goals - Abdul Rana, Pakistan

22 goals - Maninder Singh, India

21 goals - Mohammed Raheel

17 goals - Anuar Akhimullah, Malaysia

15 goals - Liaqat Arshad, Pakistan