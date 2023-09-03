India won Men's Asian Hockey5s Qualifiers 2023

By Tariq Ali
Indian men's hockey team also won the gold medal as women's hockey team won the gold medal in the 1st Men's Asian Hockey5s Qualifiers 2023 at Sultan Qaboos Youth Sports Complex, Salalah, Oman from 29 August to 2 September, 2023.
India defeated her arch rival Pakistan in the final by two goals to nil in the shootout, while the full time scores were 4-4.
The host Oman defeated Malaysia by 5-4 for the bronze medal.
Eleven teams participated in the event divided into two pools according to their rankings:
Challenger Pool: Iran, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Afghanistan
Elite Pool: India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, the host Oman and Japan
The Final Standing:
1 India 2 Pakistan 3 Oman 4 Malaysia 5 Bangladesh 6 Iran 7 Kazakhstan 8 Japan 9 Indonesia 10 Hong Kong 11 Afghanistan
India, Pakistan and Oman, the top three teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, 2024, Muscat Oman. Oman as the host of the world cup event already qualified, therefore, Malaysia also qualified for the world cup.
The Highest teams' Scores of the match
Challenger Pool:
19-3 Kazakhstan v Afghanistan
15-2 Indonesia v Afghanistan
14-2 Indonesia v Afghanistan
12-2 Iran v Afghanistan
12-5 Indonesia v Hong Kong
12-5 Hong Kong v Afghanistan
12-7 Hong Kong v Afghanistan
12-8 Iran v Kazakhstan
11-4 Kazakhstan v Hong Kong
10-1 Iran v Japan
Elite Pool:
35-1 India v Japan
26-1 Pakistan v Japan
18-2 Malaysia v Japan
15-1 India v Bangladesh
15-6 Pakistan v Bangladesh
14-4 Oman v Japan
12-2 India v Oman
10-3 Bangladesh v Japan
10-4 Malaysia v Oman
10-4 India v Malaysia
10-5 Malaysia v Bangladesh
Highest individual Scores of the match
Challenger Pool:
7 goals - Aman Yelubayev, Kazakhstan v Afghanistan
7 goals - Mohammadali Salehipour, Iran v Kazakhstan
7 goals - Fathur Mochamad, Indonesia v Afghanistan
6 goals - Chi Him lu Felix, Hong Kong v Afghanistan
6 goals - Prastyo Alfandy, Indonesia v Afghanistan
5 goals - Fathur Mochamad, Indonesia v Hong Kong
5 goals - Chi Him lu Felix, Hong Kong v Afghanistan
5 goals - Duisengazy Agymtay, Kazakhstan v Japan
Elite Pool:
10 goals - Maninder Singh, India v Japan
8 goals - Abdul Rana, Pakistan v Japan
7 goals - Mohammed Raheel, India v Japan
6 goals - Anuar Akhimullah, Malaysia v Japan
5 goals - Liaqat Arshad, Pakistan v Japan
5 goals - Pawan Rajbhar, India v Japan
5 goals - Gurjot Singh, India v Japan
5 goals - Abdul Rana, Pakistan v Oman
5 goals - Abdul Rana, Pakistan v Oman
5 goals - Gurjot Singh, India v Malaysia
Top Scorers of the event
Challenger Pool:
18 goals - Duisengazy Agymtay, Kazakhstan
17 goals - Fathur Mochamad, Indonesia
16 goals - Chi Him lu Felix, Hong Kong
15 goals - Mohammadali Salehipour, Iran
Elite Pool:
22 goals - Abdul Rana, Pakistan
22 goals - Maninder Singh, India
21 goals - Mohammed Raheel
17 goals - Anuar Akhimullah, Malaysia
15 goals - Liaqat Arshad, Pakistan