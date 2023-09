Pakistan lose on penalties against India in final of Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier

The match ended 4-4 after normal time





Pakistani players failed to convert any of their penalty during the shootouts — AHF



Pakistan's hockey team was unlucky as they lost against India in the final of the Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier on penalties after the match ended 4-4 in the normal time on Saturday in Salalah, Oman.