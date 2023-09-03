Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Pakistan 4-4 (2-0) in thrilling Final to win the inaugural Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup

Hockey India announced Rs 2.00 Lakh for each player and Rs 1.00 Lakh for each support staff







Oman, 2nd September 2023: The Indian Men's Hockey Team were crowned Champions at the inaugural Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup on Saturday, which also served as Asia's qualifying tournament for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, defeating Pakistan 4-4 (2-0) in the all-important Final. Subsequently, India qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024. For India, Mohammed Raheel (19', 26') Jugraj Singh (7'), and Maninder Singh (10') were on target in the regulation time, while Gurjot Singh and Maninder Singh scored for India in the Shoot-Out to script their win. For Pakistan, Abdul Rehman (5'), Captain Abdul Rana (13'), Zikriya Hayat (14'), and Arshad Liaqat (19') scored the goals.



