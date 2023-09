Indian Men's Hockey Team defeats Malaysia in Semis, sets up Final Showdown Against Pakistan Today





Oman: The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on traditional rivals Pakistan in the inaugural Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 today. The Indian Team confirmed their spot after a comprehensive 10-4 win over Malaysia in the Semi-Final on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pakistan reached the Final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first Semi-Final. India's previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the Elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4.