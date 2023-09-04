MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup set to return to Chennai after four years Indian Railways thumps Hockey Karnataka to clinch MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2023

The hero of the match was Indian Railways’ drag-flick expert and former junior India international Pratap Lakra, who scored a hat-trick in the final against Karnataka.



K. Keerthivasan





Pratap Lakra of Railways Sports Promotion Board celebrates after scoring a goal against Hockey Karnataka during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M/The Hindu



The experience and might of Indian Railways was too hot to handle for a young Hockey Karnataka side as the former scripted a 5-2 victory in the final of the 94th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here on Sunday.



