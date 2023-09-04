After winning inaugural Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup, India aim to lift FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024

New Delhi: Ahead of the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, which will take place from 24th January 2024 to 31st January 2024, in Muscat, Oman, the global body, FIH, unveiled the pools and the match schedule on Sunday. A total of 16 nations will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament and they have been divided into 4 groups, with India being placed in Pool C along with the United States, Poland and Namibia.



