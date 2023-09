Malaysia must work on fitness ahead of Hockey 5s World Cup

By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia and Oman (in red) in action in the Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah on Saturday. - Pic courtesy of AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: When push came to shove, the Malaysian hockey 5s teams crumbled to fitter and more robust teams in the recently concluded Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman.