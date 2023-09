FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 pools revealed!





The highly anticipated FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 was officially launched today at a ceremony which took place in Salalah, Oman attended by FIH President Tayyab Ikram, chief guest H.H. Sayyid Firas Bin Fatik Al Said and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth H.E. Basil bin Ahmed Al Rawas.