FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers

By Tariq Ali



Indian men's hockey team won the inaugural Asian Men's Hockey5s Qualifiers at Salalah, Oman 2023 Pakistan got the second position and Oman beating Malaysia to achieve the third position. Oman being the host of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup, 2024 to be held in Muscat from 28 to 31 January 2024, therefore, Malaysia also qualified for the event.







Following is the list of the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers



Men's EuroHockey5s Championship 2022 at Walcz, Poland from 6 to 9 July, 2022

Final Standing

1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 Poland 4 Switzerland 5 Austria 6 Ukraine 7 Turkey 8 Croatia 9 Cyprus 10 Finland 11 Luxembourg 12 Sweden 13 Armenia



Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman 2024

Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland ( instead of Belgium)



Men's Africa Hockey5s Qualifiers at Suez Canal Authority Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt from 10-15 December, 2022.

Final Standing

1 Egypt 2 Nigeria 3 Kenya 4 Zambia 5 South Africa



Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup , Muscat, Oman, 2024

Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya



Men's Pan American Hockey5s Championship at Mona Hockey field, Kingston, Jamaica from 4 to 11 June, 2023

Final Standing

1 United States 2 Trinidad & Tobago 3 Jamaica 4 Paraguay 5 Guatemala 6 Puerto Rico 7 Panama 8 Costa Rica



Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman, 2024

United States, Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica



Men's Oceania Hockey5s Cup 2023 at Gold Coast Hockey Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia from 10 to 14 July, 2023

Final Standing

1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Fiji 4 Soloman Islands 5 Vanuatu 6 Papua New Guinea 7 Tonga



Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman, 2024

Australia, New Zealand and Fiji



Men's Asian Hockey5s Qualifiers 2023 at Sultan Qaboos Youth Sports Complex, Salalah, Oman from 29 August to 2 September, 2023

Final Standing

1 India 2 Pakistan 3 Oman 4 Malaysia 5 Bangladesh 6 Iran 7 Kazakhstan 8 Japan 9 Indonesia 10 Hong Kong 11 Afghanistan



Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman, 2024

India, Pakistan, Oman (the host) so qualified Malaysia



Final Pools for Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman from 28 to 31 January, 2024

Pool A: Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland and Nigeria

Pool B: India, Egypt, Switzerland and Jamaica

Pool C: Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago and Kenya

Pool D: Oman, Malaysia, Fiji and United States