 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers

By Tariq Ali

Indian men's hockey team won the inaugural Asian Men's Hockey5s Qualifiers at Salalah, Oman 2023 Pakistan got the second position and Oman beating Malaysia to achieve the third position. Oman being the host of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup, 2024 to be held in Muscat from 28 to 31 January 2024, therefore, Malaysia also qualified for the event.


Following is the list of the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers

Men's EuroHockey5s Championship 2022 at Walcz, Poland from 6 to 9 July,  2022
Final Standing
1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 Poland 4 Switzerland 5 Austria 6 Ukraine 7 Turkey 8 Croatia 9 Cyprus 10 Finland 11 Luxembourg 12 Sweden 13 Armenia

Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman 2024
Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland ( instead of Belgium)

Men's Africa Hockey5s Qualifiers at Suez Canal Authority Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt from 10-15 December, 2022.
Final Standing
1 Egypt 2 Nigeria 3 Kenya 4 Zambia 5 South Africa

Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup , Muscat, Oman, 2024
Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya

Men's Pan American Hockey5s Championship at Mona Hockey field, Kingston, Jamaica from 4 to 11 June, 2023
Final Standing
1 United States 2 Trinidad & Tobago 3 Jamaica 4 Paraguay 5 Guatemala 6 Puerto Rico 7 Panama 8 Costa Rica

Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman, 2024
United States, Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica

Men's Oceania Hockey5s Cup 2023 at Gold Coast Hockey Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia from 10 to 14 July, 2023
Final Standing
1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Fiji 4 Soloman Islands 5 Vanuatu 6 Papua New Guinea 7 Tonga

Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman, 2024
Australia, New Zealand and Fiji

Men's Asian Hockey5s Qualifiers 2023 at Sultan Qaboos Youth Sports Complex, Salalah, Oman from 29 August to 2 September, 2023
Final Standing
1 India 2 Pakistan 3 Oman 4 Malaysia 5 Bangladesh 6 Iran 7 Kazakhstan 8 Japan 9 Indonesia 10 Hong Kong 11 Afghanistan

Teams qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman, 2024
India, Pakistan, Oman (the host) so qualified Malaysia

Final Pools for Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup, Muscat, Oman from 28 to 31 January, 2024
Pool A: Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland and Nigeria
Pool B: India, Egypt, Switzerland and Jamaica
Pool C: Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago and Kenya
Pool D: Oman, Malaysia, Fiji and United States