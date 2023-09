Scottish hockey: Grange start afresh after seventh heaven

By Nigel Duncan





Grange men celebrate Premiership title after 4-1 win over Capital Watsonians, with Stevie Grubb far right PIC: Nigel Duncan



Defending men’s Premiership champions Grange play their first warm-up hockey match at Fettes on Tuesday against The University of Edinburgh and coach Stevie Grubb has a real challenge as seven players, including international stars, have left following their seventh title win last April.