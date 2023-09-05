Bolivia - Hockey continues to grow in Santa Cruz de la Sierra





Valeria Pardo, the leader of the hockey project in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, recounts that at the beginning of the year, a meeting was held with the new director of sports in Santa Cruz, Dr. Carlos Fernando Dabdoub Roda, Director of the Departmental Sports Service (SDD) of Santa Cruz. Various topics were discussed during this meeting, including the designation of a space for hockey. Hockey is one of the few associations with legal status that meets all the requirements set by the secretary to be part of the Annual Operating Plan (POA). As a result, an agreement was reached between institutions to allocate one of the synthetic fields available at the Abraham Telchi Sports Village for hockey use. Valeria, in coordination with Architect Samir Nacif, presented the project to adapt the field to the official dimensions of an 11-a-side hockey field.



