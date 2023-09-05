After title win at Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup, India set sights on FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024

New Delhi: At a grand ceremony in Salalah, Oman, the global hockey body, FIH, unveiled the pools for the highly anticipated FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, which will take place from 24th January 2024 to 31st January 2024 in Muscat, Oman. 16 nations will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament and they have been divided into four groups of four teams each, with India being placed in Pool B along with Egypt, Switzerland, and Jamaica.



