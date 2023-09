November carding camp for Men’s National Team

All Eligible Players Encouraged to Fill Out Expression of Interest Form







Field Hockey Canada is hosting a Men’s National Team carding camp on November 20-24, 2023. The event will take place in the Metro Vancouver area. It will be centred around identifying the Men’s National Squad for the upcoming season, including those fitting the criteria and eligible for nomination for the upcoming cycle of Sport Canada Athlete Assistance Program (AAP) support.