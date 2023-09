2023-24 Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Training Squads Announced



Manny Langton. World Sport Pics



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the Talent Identification and Training Camp that took place July 19 to 22 in Chula Vista, Calif., the U.S. Men’s National Team coaching staff has announced the selections for the 2023-24 Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Training Squads.