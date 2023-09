Tour of Europe exposes Malaysia's weaknesses ahead of hockey JWC

By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in white) and England in action against England in an Under-21 friendly in Bisham Abbey, United Kingdom, on Tuesday. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey team must fix their weaknesses or risk embarrassment in the Junior World Cup (JWC) in December following their unimpressive results during the Tour of Europe.