‘I feel proud to wear Indian jersey, says Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh on playing his maiden Asian Games

The Jalandhar lad has 43 international caps and 13 goals to his name







New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh considers it a great honour to have the chance to represent India at the upcoming 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. This will be the Jalandhar-born hockey player’s maiden appearance at the crucial event.