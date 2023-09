Hockey at Asian Games: Historical Records - I

By Tariq Ali



Field hockey was first introduced in the 3rd Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan in 1958 and the women's hockey competition was incorporated in Asian Games in the 9th Asian Games in New Delhi, 1982.







Following are the final standings of men's and women's field hockey participating teams in the past Asian Games



I Asian Games, New Delhi, 1951

No hockey competition



II Asian Games, Manila, Phillipines, 1954

No hockey competition



III Asian Games, National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan from 25 to 30 May, 1958

Final Standing

1 Pakistan 2 India 3 South Korea 4 Malaya 5 Japan



IV Asian Games, Senayan Hockey Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia from 25 August to 3 September, 1962

Final Standing

1 Pakistan 2 India 3 Malaya 4 Japan 5 Singapore 6 Hong Kong 7 Ceylon 8 South Korea 9 Indonesia



V Asian Games, Thephasadin Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand from 12 to 19 December, 1966

Final Standing

1 India 2 Pakistan 3 Japan 4 Malaysia 5 Ceylon 6 South Korea 7 Hong Kong 8 Thailand



VI Asian Games, National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand from 10 to 19 December, 1970

Final Standing

1 Pakistan 2 India 3 Japan 4 Malaysia 5 Singapore 6 Ceylon 7 Hong Kong 8 Thailand



VII Asian Games, Aryamehr Hockey Field, Tehran, Iran from 6 to 15 September, 1974

Final Standing

1 Pakistan 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 Japan 5 Sri Lanka 6 Iran



VIII Asian Games, National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand from 10 to 19 December, 1978

Final Standing

1 Pakistan 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 Japan 5 Hong Kong 6 Bangladesh 7 Thailand 8 Sri Lanka



IX Asian Games, Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi, India from 20 November to 1 December, 1982

Final Standing

Men's 1Pakistan 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 Japan 5 South Korea 6 China 7 Bangladesh 8 Hong Kong 9 Oman

Women's 1India 2 South Korea 3 Malaysia 4 Japan 5 Singapore 6 Hong Kong



X Asian Games, Seongnam Field, Seongnam, Seoul, South Korea from 22-30 September, 1986

Final Standing

Men's 1 South Korea 2 Pakistan 3 India 4 Malaysia 5 Japan 6 Hong Kong 7 Bangladesh 8 Oman 9 Thailand

Women's 1 South Korea 2 Japan 3 India 4 Malaysia 5 Singapore 6 Hong Kong



XI Asian Games, Olympic Sports Centre, Beijing's, China from 23 September to 5 October, 1990

Final Standing

Men's 1 Pakistan 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 South Korea 5 China 6 Japan 7 Hong Kong

Women's 1South Korea 2 China 3 Japan 4 India 5 North Korea 6 Singapore



XII Asian Games, Hiroshima Regional Park Stadium, Hiroshima, Japan from 3 to 15 October, 1994

Final Standing

Men's 1 South Korea 2 India 3 Pakistan 4 Japan 5 Malaysia 6 Kazakhstan 7 Bangladesh 8 China 9 Oman

Women's 1 South Korea 2 Japan 3 China 4 India 5 Uzbekistan 6 Singapore



XIII Asian Games, Kasetsart University Bangkok and Queen Siritkit Sports Complex, Bangkok, Thailand from 6-19 December, 1998

Final Standing

Men's 1 India 2 South Korea -3 Pakistan 4 Japan 5 Malaysia 6 China 7 Singapore 8 Hong Kong 9 Bangladesh 10 Thailand

Women's 1 South Korea 2 India 3 China 4 Japan 5 Uzbekistan 7 Kazakhstan 8 Thailand



XIV Asian Games, Gangseo Hockey Stadium, Busan, South Korea from 30 September to 12 October, 2002

Final Standing

Men's 1 South Korea 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 Pakistan 5 China 6 Japan 7 Bangladesh 8 Hong Kong

Women's 1 China 2 South Korea 3 Japan 4 India



XV Asian Games, Al-Rayyan Hockey Field, Doha, Qatar from 4 to 14 December, 2006

Final Standing

Men's 1 South Korea 2 China 3 Pakistan 4 Japan 5 India 6 Malaysia 7 Bangladesh 8 Chinese Taipei 9 Hong Kong 20 Oman

Women's 1 China 2 Japan 3 India 4 South Korea 5 Malaysia 6 Taiwan 7 Hong Kong (Pakistan withdrawn)



XVI Asian Games, Aoti Hockey Field, Guangzhou, China from 15 to 25 October, 2010

Final Standing

Men's 1 Pakistan 2 Malaysia 3 India 4 South Korea 5 China 6 Japan 7 Oman 8 Bangladesh 9 Hong Kong 10 Singapore

Women's 1 China 2 South Korea 3 Japan 4 India 5 Malaysia 6 Thailand** 7 Kazakhstan*

* (Kazakhstan used three players had appeared for Belarus in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, Kazan, Russia, 2010)

** Thailand replaced Taiwan



XVII Asian Games, Seonhak Hockey Stadium, Incheon, South Korea from 20 September to 2 October, 2014

Final Standing

Men's 1 India 2 Pakistan 3 South Korea 4 Malaysia 5 China 6 Japan 7 Oman 8 Bangladesh 9 Singapore 10 Sri Lanka

Women's 1 South Korea 2 China 3 India 4 Japan 5 Malaysia 6 Kazakhstan 7 Thailand 8 Hong Kong

Taiwan did not participate



XVIII Asian Games, Gelora Bung Kerno Hockey Field, Jakarta, Indonesia from 20 August to 1 September, 2018

Final Standing

Men's 1 Japan 2 Malaysia 3 India 4 Pakistan 5 South Korea 6 Bangladesh 7 Oman 8 Sri Lanka 9 Thailand 10 Indonesia 11 Kazakhstan 12 Hong Kong

Women's 1 Japan 2 India 3 China 4 South Korea 5 Malaysia 6 Thailand 7 Indonesia 8 Taiwan 9 Hong Kong 10 Kazakhstan