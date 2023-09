No. 11 Penn State Field Hockey Hosts Kent State and No. 19 Delaware This Weekend

Nittany Lions debut at home with a pair of non-conference games







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (2-2, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 11 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, debuts in Happy Valley this weekend, hosting Kent State (1-3) on Friday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. and No. 19 Delaware (3-1) on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. Both games will be played at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.