Bears Make First East Coast Trip Of 2023

Cal Battles LIU, Stonehill In Back-to-Back Contests



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team begins a four-game road trip starting with back-to-back contests against Long Island University and Stonehill on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Both games will be played at Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium in Hempstead, New York, and will begin at 11 a.m. PT.