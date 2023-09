Deepika opens up about her journey following selection in Indian Squad for Hangzhou Asian Games

The young forward has set her aim high for the upcoming 19th Asian Games Hangzhou







Bengaluru: Deepika, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, picked up a hockey stick in 2012 on her way to wrestling practice with her brother, and after years of hard work, she has made the cut for the Indian Women's Hockey Team, that will compete in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.