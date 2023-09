MHC prepares to be world class host

By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Junior World Cup is four months away, and organisation-wise, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) is ready to deliver a gold-medal performance.https://www.nst.com.my/sports/hockey/2023/09/952622/mhc-prepares-be-world-class-host