Field Hockey at Asian Games - Historical Records II

By Tariq Ali



The following teams won medals in the Men's and w Asian Games







Men's

Teams From - To App. Gold Silver Bronze Medals

PAK. 1958 - 2018. 16. 8. 3. 3. 14

KOR. 1958 - 2018. 13. 4. 1. 2. 7

IND. 1958 - 2018. 16. 3. 9. 3. 15

JAP. 1958 - 2018. 16 1 0. 2. 3

MAS. 1958 - 2014. 16. 0. 2. 6. 8

CHN. 1982 - 2014. 8. 0. 1. 0. 1



The best positions for the other men's hockey teams participating in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China, 2023

Teams From - To App Best Position

BAN. 1978 - 2010. 10. 6th (2018)

INA. 1962 - 2018. 2. 9th (1962)

OMA. 1982 - 2018. 7. 7th (1982, 2010, 2014 and 2018)

SGP. 1962 - 2014. 5. 5th (1962 and 1970)

THA. 1966 - 2018. 6. 8th (1966, 1970 and 1978)

UZB Yet to make debut in Asian Games hockey



Women's

Teams From - To. App. Gold Silver Bronze Medals

KOR. 1982 - 2018. 10. 5. 3. 0. 8

CHN 1990 - 2018. 8. 3. 2. 3. 8

JAP. 1982 - 2018. 10. 1. 3. 3. 7

IND 1982 - 2018. 10. 1. 2. 3. 6

MAS. 1982 - 2018. 6. 0. 0. 1. 1



The best positions for the other women's hockey teams participating in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China, 2023

Teams From - To App Best Position

HKG. 1982 - 2018. 5. 6th (1982 and 1986)

INA. 2018. 1. 7th (2018)

KAZ. 1998 - 2018. 4. 6th (1998 and 2014)

SGP. 1982 - 1994. 3. 5th (1982)

THA. 1986 - 2014. 5. 5th (1986)