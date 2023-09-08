 

 

 



Field Hockey at Asian Games - Historical Records II

By Tariq Ali

The following teams won medals in the Men's and w Asian Games


Men's
Teams From - To     App. Gold Silver Bronze Medals
PAK.    1958 - 2018.  16.     8.      3.       3.              14
KOR.    1958 - 2018.  13.     4.      1.       2.                7
IND.     1958 - 2018.   16.     3.      9.      3.               15
JAP.     1958 - 2018.   16      1      0.       2.                 3
MAS.   1958 - 2014.   16.     0.     2.       6.                 8
CHN.   1982 - 2014.     8.      0.     1.       0.                 1

The best positions for the other men's hockey teams participating in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China, 2023
Teams From - To       App Best Position
BAN.    1978 - 2010.   10. 6th (2018)
INA.      1962 - 2018.    2.  9th (1962)
OMA.    1982 - 2018.    7.  7th (1982, 2010, 2014 and 2018)
SGP.      1962 - 2014.    5.   5th (1962 and 1970)
THA.     1966 - 2018.    6.   8th (1966, 1970 and 1978)
UZB        Yet to make debut in Asian Games hockey

Women's
Teams From - To.    App. Gold Silver Bronze Medals
KOR.    1982 - 2018.   10.      5.      3.      0.              8
CHN    1990 - 2018.     8.       3.      2.      3.              8
JAP.     1982 - 2018.   10.      1.      3.      3.              7
IND      1982 - 2018.   10.       1.      2.      3.             6
MAS.   1982 - 2018.     6.       0.      0.      1.              1

The best positions for the other women's hockey teams participating in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China, 2023
Teams From - To      App Best Position
HKG.    1982 - 2018.  5.    6th (1982 and 1986)
INA.      2018.              1.    7th (2018)
KAZ.     1998 - 2018.  4.    6th (1998 and 2014)
SGP.     1982 - 1994.   3.    5th (1982)
THA.    1986 - 2014.   5.    5th (1986)