Watching live hockey inspired Raheel to take up the stick

India went on to lose that semifinal clash against their arch-rivals, but the then 17-year-old Raheel, mesmerised by the electric atmosphere and the passion displayed by the players, knew exknew exactly what he wanted to be when he grew up.



Hita Prakash





Follow Us Watching live hockey inspired Raheel to take up the stick Karnataka's Mohammed Raheel (left) scored 21 goals during India's title-winning show at the Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman. Credit: Special Arrangement



During India’s match against Pakistan in the 2014 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, a young Mohammed Raheel sat amongst a noisy animated crowd, quietly observing and occasionally cheering every move made by the home team on the field.



