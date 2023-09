Indian Men's Hockey Team Forward Gurjant Singh oozes confidence ahead of his maiden Asian Games appearance

The 28-year-old forward is looking to make an impact with his skills and experience at the big-ticket event







Bengaluru: Having made the cut for the 18-member squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Gurjant Singh is looking to make an impact with his skills and experience as he oozes confidence ahead of the big-ticket event.