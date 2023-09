FIH President Tayyab Ikram holds series of meetings in Lausanne





From 6-8 September, FIH President Tayyab Ikram held a series of fruitful meetings with the FIH staff and the members of Committees: Competitions, Education, Medical, Officials, Rules and Umpiring. Furthermore, crucial meetings were also held with the CEOs of the Continental Federations catching them up with the updates on the state of Hockey around the world.