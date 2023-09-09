Virginia field hockey is poised for a national title run

The Cavaliers have demonstrated their ability to contend at the highest level early in the season



By Jacob Tisdale





Sophomore midfielder Daniela Mendez-Trendler prepares for a shot against Penn State. Photo by Albert Tang | The Cavalier Daily



With four games under its belt in the 2023 season, No. 6 Virginia field hockey looks primed to take a leap forward, even as the standard for the program is remarkably high. Though the Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) regularly field a top 10 squad that dominates in the regular season, postseason woes have defined their recent years. Their main opposition has come in the form of conference rival and reigning NCAA Champions No. 2 North Carolina. The Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC) have stifled Virginia’s ACC Championship aspirations four times in the past six seasons. However, this year the Cavaliers have shown that they have a chance to change the narrative and reclaim the conference title for the first time since 2016 — and maybe go further still.



