No. 4 Maryland field hockey takes down Miami (Ohio), 3-1, in weather-shortened contest

The game was called in the fourth quarter after a second lightning delay.



By Ryan-Martin





Hope Rose led the Terps with a hat trick. Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.



After finishing without a point in Maryland field hockey’s last two games, junior Hope Rose found herself as the Terps’ offensive centerpiece in their 3-1 win over Miami (Ohio).