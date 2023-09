Hope Rose’s first career hat trick lifts No. 4 Maryland field hockey to 3-1 win over Miami

Holliday Woodard





Hope Rose dribbles the ball during Maryland field hockey's 3-1 win over Miami on Sept. 8, 2023. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback)



A blocked shot by Maci Bradford led to an altercation late into the third quarter which saw a Miami midfielder leave the pitch with a green card. Hope Rose, lined up at the penalty line, stared down the goalie with two scores already under her belt.