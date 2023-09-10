Pakistan the eight times Asian Games Men's Hockey Champion is not favourite this time

By Tariq Ali
Pakistan men's hockey team won most 8 gold medals in Asian Games followed by South Korea 4, India 3 and Japan 1 gold medal.
Pakistan men's hockey team in the Asian Games
Fight for the medals
Gold medals
1958 Tokyo. Won gold medal on the better goal average to India.
1962 Jakarta. Pakistan 2 - 0 India
1970 Bangkok. Pakistan 1 - 0 India
1974 Tehran. Pakistan 2 - 0 India
1978 Bangkok Pakistan 1 - 0 India
1982 New Delhi Pakistan 7 - 1 India
1990 Beijing. Won gold medal on the better performance in the Round Robin competition.
2010 Gangzhou Pakistan 2 - 0 Malaysia
Silver medals
1966 Bangkok. Pakistan 0 - 1 India
1986 Seoul. Pakistan 1 - 2 South Korea
2014 Incheon Pakistan 2 - 4 India
Bronze medals
1994 Hiroshima Pakistan 6 - 0 Japan
1998 Bangkok Pakistan 3 - 0 Japan
2006 Doha. Pakistan 4 - 2 Japan
Fourth position
2002 Busan Pakistan 2 - 4 Malaysia
2018 Jakarta Pakistan 1 - 2 India
Medals in the Men's Hockey Asian Games
Teams. AG Gold Silver Bronze Total
Pakistan 16 8. 3. 3. 14
S. Korea. 13. 4. 1. 2. 7
India. 16. 3. 9. 3. 15
Japan. 16. 1 0. 2. 3
Malaysia. 16. 0. 2. 6. 8
China. 8. 0. 1. 0. 1
Following is the list of men's hockey teams won most gold medals in any continental championships
12 Australia in Oceania Cup
10 Argentina in Pan America Games
8 Pakistan in Asian Games
8 Germany 6 and West Germany 2 in EuroHockey Championships
6 South Africa in All Africa Games and the Qualifiers for Olympic Games
Following is the list of the Men's Hockey teams won gold medals in the Continental Championships
All Africa Games (5 editions) and the Qualifiers for Olympic Games (4 editions)
6 South Africa
2 Egypt
1 Kenya
Asian Games (16 editions)
8 Pakistan
4 South Korea
3 India
1 Japan
EuroHockey Championships (18 editions)
8 Germany 6 and West Germany 2
7 Netherlands
2 Spain
1 each England and Belgium
Pan American Games (14 editions)
10 Argentina
4 Canada
Oceania Cup (12 editions)
12 Australia