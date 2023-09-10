Pakistan the eight times Asian Games Men's Hockey Champion is not favourite this time

By Tariq Ali



Pakistan men's hockey team won most 8 gold medals in Asian Games followed by South Korea 4, India 3 and Japan 1 gold medal.







Pakistan men's hockey team in the Asian Games

Fight for the medals

Gold medals

1958 Tokyo. Won gold medal on the better goal average to India.

1962 Jakarta. Pakistan 2 - 0 India

1970 Bangkok. Pakistan 1 - 0 India

1974 Tehran. Pakistan 2 - 0 India

1978 Bangkok Pakistan 1 - 0 India

1982 New Delhi Pakistan 7 - 1 India

1990 Beijing. Won gold medal on the better performance in the Round Robin competition.

2010 Gangzhou Pakistan 2 - 0 Malaysia

Silver medals

1966 Bangkok. Pakistan 0 - 1 India

1986 Seoul. Pakistan 1 - 2 South Korea

2014 Incheon Pakistan 2 - 4 India

Bronze medals

1994 Hiroshima Pakistan 6 - 0 Japan

1998 Bangkok Pakistan 3 - 0 Japan

2006 Doha. Pakistan 4 - 2 Japan

Fourth position

2002 Busan Pakistan 2 - 4 Malaysia

2018 Jakarta Pakistan 1 - 2 India



Medals in the Men's Hockey Asian Games

Teams. AG Gold Silver Bronze Total

Pakistan 16 8. 3. 3. 14

S. Korea. 13. 4. 1. 2. 7

India. 16. 3. 9. 3. 15

Japan. 16. 1 0. 2. 3

Malaysia. 16. 0. 2. 6. 8

China. 8. 0. 1. 0. 1



Following is the list of men's hockey teams won most gold medals in any continental championships

12 Australia in Oceania Cup

10 Argentina in Pan America Games

8 Pakistan in Asian Games

8 Germany 6 and West Germany 2 in EuroHockey Championships

6 South Africa in All Africa Games and the Qualifiers for Olympic Games



Following is the list of the Men's Hockey teams won gold medals in the Continental Championships



All Africa Games (5 editions) and the Qualifiers for Olympic Games (4 editions)

6 South Africa

2 Egypt

1 Kenya



Asian Games (16 editions)

8 Pakistan

4 South Korea

3 India

1 Japan



EuroHockey Championships (18 editions)

8 Germany 6 and West Germany 2

7 Netherlands

2 Spain

1 each England and Belgium



Pan American Games (14 editions)

10 Argentina

4 Canada



Oceania Cup (12 editions)

12 Australia