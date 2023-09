Empowering Speedy Tigers ahead of Asian Games challenge

By Jugjet Singh





National coach A. Arul Selvaraj has been instilling a strong sense of self-belief in his team since he took over from Roelant Oltmans in August 2020. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers are in a self-empowerment mode as they prepare to challenge favourites India for the men's hockey gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.