'We have the mindset that there is no captain': India hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh

The target is to get a direct ticket to Paris Olympics, he says



By Ayaz Memon and Anirudh Madhavan





53-Harmanpreet-Singh Harmanpreet Singh | Bhanu Prakash Chandra



Q/ Craig Fulton has been coach for a few months. How has the team adjusted to his style of coaching?



A/ It is about how quickly the players can adjust to the new coach on the field. We have faced no difficulty in doing so; it is just that we have added one or two aspects to the structure [of play]. Overall, it has been a positive experience.



