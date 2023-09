‘Our goal is to leave China with no regrets,' says forward Abhishek ahead of Hangzhou Asian Games

The Sonepat lad will compete in his first major Asian tournament, the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, later this month







Bengaluru: Abhishek began his hockey career on a grass pitch under the tutelage of a Hindi teacher, and his selection to the Indian Men's Hockey Team for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 is a testament to his dedication. The 24-year-old is upbeat as he prepares for the biggest Asian tournament of his career.