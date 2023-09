USWNT with Dominant Performance Over Canada in First of Two-Game Series



Images taken by Chris Cooper



CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the first time since April 2022, the No. 16 U.S Women’s National Team was back playing on United States soil when they hosted No. 15 Canada at Queens University's Bessant Field this evening. The United Eagles faced a tough opponent in the northern neighbors, but displayed a hard-fought performance that ended in a 3-0 victory.