Scottish hockey: Western Wildcats hopes for league title repeat

By Nigel Duncan





FLASHBACK: Western v Grange at Auchenhowie PIC: Nigel Duncan



Western Wildcats have set a target to regain the Scottish Premiership title, but they will have to do that minus top marksman Andrew McConnell who scored over 50 goals last season and has been snapped up by German side Harvestehuder.