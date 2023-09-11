‘Receiving India jersey from my mother in front of all my teammates was very special,’ says Sonika

The talented midfielder will make her maiden appearance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, starting 23rd September 2023







Bengaluru: A fortnight ago, when Sonika's mother boarded a flight from Delhi to arrive in Bengaluru to attend Sunehra Safar - a special send-off ceremony hosted by Hockey India little did the 26-year-old player know that she would receive her India jersey by her mother ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from 23rd September 2023 to 8th October 2023.



