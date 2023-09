A smooth path for Malaysia's hockey team to Asian Games semi-finals

By Jugjet Singh





Coach Arul Selvaraj will have three “warm-up” matches against Thailand, Oman and Indonesia before playing South Korea and China. - NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men's hockey team will start with Southeast Asian opponents before meeting their biggest challenge in South Korea in Group B of the Hangzhou Asian Games from Sept 23-Oct 8.