USWNT Closes Out Weekend with a Second 3-0 Win Over Canada



Images taken by Griffin Zetterberg



CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team saw a repeat of their match on Friday against No. 15 Canada at Queens University of Charlotte's Bessant Field on Sunday evening. A dominating and promising performance from the United Eagles resulted in a 3-0 victory.