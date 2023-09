Malaysian team to play in front of Giza Pyramids

By Jugjet Singh





In this picture, a camel guide rides near the Pyramid of Menkaure (Menkheres) at the Giza Pyramids necropolis on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital. -AFP/Amir MAKAR



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men's Hockey 5s team will play in Egypt on Oct 20-21 at a venue right in front of the Giza Pyramids.